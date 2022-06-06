BBB Accredited Business
Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

