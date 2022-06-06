Homicide victim found in far New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was found slain Monday morning (June 6) in a far eastern section of New Orleans, police said.

The NOPD offered scant details of the killing, declining to reveal the victim’s identity, age or gender in an initial public bulletin. The department said only that the dead person was discovered in the 15200 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:03 a.m.

Officers originally signaled an unclassified death at the location, before detectives reclassified the incident as a homicide.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

