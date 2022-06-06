BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Judge orders Louisiana redraw congressional map to include additional majority-minority district

Louisiana State Capitol Building Baton Rouge.
Louisiana State Capitol Building Baton Rouge.(Source: Cam427r / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal judge has ruled that the Louisiana legislature must redraw its recently approved Congressional District maps to include another majority-minority district.

Like the map used for the last decade, the new map included five of six U.S. Congressional districts that leaned heavily Republican even though roughly a third of Louisiana’s population is Black. Both the old and new maps have only one majority-minority district and it includes parts of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The decision was detailed in a 150-page ruling we obtained on June 6.

The ruling read, in part:

“For the reasons set forth herein, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs are substantially likely to prevail on the merits of their claims brought under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The Court finds that absent injunctive relief, the movants are substantially likely to suffer irreparable harm. The Court has considered the balance of equities and hardships associated with injunctive relief, as well as the public policies attendant to the issuance of injunctive relief, and concludes that injunctive relief is required under the law and the facts of this case. The Court hereby GRANTS the Motions for Preliminary Injunction8 and PRELIMINARILY ENJOINS Secretary Ardoin from conducting any congressional elections under the map enacted by the Louisiana Legislature in H.B. 1.”

You can read the full ruling here:

This article is breaking news and will be updated with more information momentarily.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans

Latest News

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in...
Grand Isle receiving $122 million to aid in Ida recovery
A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
CO2 detectors may soon be legally required in every home in La.
NOLA guns and car stunts over the weekend
NOLA guns and car stunts over the weekend
State legislative spring session ends
State legislative spring session ends