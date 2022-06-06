Louisiana’s annual free fishing weekend dates set for June 2022

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Heads up, anglers. Louisiana free fishing days are back!

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced dates for its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license. While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet said in a release. “Bring a neighbor, a friend, or a family member and let them experience the great fishing Louisiana has to offer.”

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish, gray triggerfish, and swordfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

To register for a ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year is invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

