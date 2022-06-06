LSU trying to keep St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams in the Purple and Gold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Standing 6′6″, weighing in at 285 pounds, Tyree Adams strikes an intimidating profile. The offensive lineman was always the biggest guy in the room until he attended St. Aug.

“Yes, literally every single year. Except for when I came here actually, Cam East is taller than me,” said Purple Knight senior Tyree Adams.

Adams started at right tackle his sophomore and junior year. This fall he moves to left tackle, protecting the QB’s blind side.

“It’s not really a change of pace, it’s just a new position to get better and learn and just to focus on. That’s one of the most important positions on the field. So I’m ready to take on that challenge,” said Adams.

Adams is one of the rocks of the Purple Knight football team. He leads by example, and is a key to Aug’s success in 2022.

“Toughness and leadership. To be honest St. Augustine has always been known for big kids. When a kid is athletic and tough like him that’s a blessing. But Tyree is also a blessing to coach. Anything we ask him to do, or tell him to do he does it,” said St. Aug head coach Nick Foster.

Adams holds some offers from some big-time schools that including LSU. Who has two coaches on staff that attended St. Aug, Frank Wilson and Cortez Hankton.

“It showed what St. Aug is all about. Where we can take people, and they’re smart enough to stay. They know this process and they love it,” said Adams.

Did they mention you can stay in the Purple and Gold another four years?

“Every day. They text my phone, call my phone. Especially Frank Wilson and coach Brad Davis. Each and every day they love me up. Each and every day they want me to be a Tiger,” said Adams.

Last year, the Purple Knights lost to the eventual state champs, Catholic, in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Adams has much bigger goals for his squad this time around.

“It’s my last time, we got to go out with a bang. Each and every day we’re going to grind hard. I believe in my coaches. I trust my coaches, what they’re trying to make us do. I’m ready and prepared to lock in,” said Adams.

