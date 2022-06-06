NOPD to address recent illegal stunt driving incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are holding a news conference to address recent illegal stunt driving incidents around the city.

The press conference comes after several videos were widely circulated on social media Sun., June 5. In the videos, drivers are seen burning out, spinning cars in donuts, driving at high rates of speed, and performing other maneuvers at different intersections across the city. Crowds of people watching the stunts blocked traffic at Downman Road and Chef Mentuer Highway, as well as St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues.

In some of the videos, people are seen jumping on NOPD patrol cars and taunting officers.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to address the incidents at 12:30 p.m. on Mon., June 6.

These dangerous driving displays have been an increasing concern over the past couple of months.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after being caught on camera doing donuts dangerously close to an NOPD unit.

Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera earlier this month at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District.

Under the Consent Decree, NOPD officers are not authorized to pursue someone who presents no imminent threat of death or serious injury.

Councilman Eugene Green proposed an ordinance to amend the city code, making it illegal to perform stunts and donuts in a vehicle.

“This stunt of going around and around and tearing up tires and creating smoke and sometimes sitting in the windows is absolutely the most ridiculous thing that one could do with a car, but it’s a two to three thousand pound vehicle that is going to kill somebody,” Green said.

Green’s proposition is being amended and will go back before the Criminal Justice Committee on June 15. If approved, it would go before the full City Council next.

If the ordinance passes, the first offense would come with a $1,000 fine. The second time, a driver would have to forfeit their vehicle until they pay a $5,000 fine.

Misty Guzman echoed the sentiments of other Lower Garden District residents, saying she’s in need of relief.

“They were driving so fast down the street when they would finish it was like, God, if somebody was crossing the street or even an animal they would have annihilated them,” Guzman said. “Just no care for safety and I get it, they love to do their car tricks. I understand it. It is kind of fascinating to watch but not like that, not like that. Not there. There’s so many things that could have gone wrong.”

Greene says officers may not be able to arrest people on the scene, but cameras throughout the city would assist in tracking drivers down.

