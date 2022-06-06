NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, June 5, in hopes of identifying them.

Investigators gathered the images from videos widely seen on social media of the “burnout” event.

In the videos, that quickly went viral online, several vehicles drive donuts into the intersection at dangerous speeds. Some individuals are even seen outside of vehicles jumping on the hood of a police unit.

The NOPD has also released the images of the suspect vehicles involved.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

