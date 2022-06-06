Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday, WNEM reported.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw, Michigan, around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are being treated.

Investigators say that all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

