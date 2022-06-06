BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.(WNEM via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday, WNEM reported.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw, Michigan, around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are being treated.

Investigators say that all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown

Latest News

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead
Nadal says he considers himself 'normal guy' despite record-breaking wins.
Nadal says he considers himself 'normal guy' despite record-breaking wins