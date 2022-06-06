Zack: Typical summer heat with low storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s summer and that comes as no surprise entering this first full week of June.

For your Monday we will return to the 90 degree mark as we head into this afternoon. There remains a small rain chance for a storm or two to pop during peak heating but overall rain chances are trending downwards for now.

As we move into the next few days it’s little rain and even hotter temperatures. Highs will climb into the low to possibly mid 90′s with heat index or feels like readings nearing 100.

If you’re already looking forward to next weekend, rain chances do make a return as afternoon storms will be possible Thursday through Sunday.

