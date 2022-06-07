BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 3 wounded after three overnight shootings in New Orleans, police say

One man was killed and three people wounded in three separate overnight shootings late Monday...
One man was killed and three people wounded in three separate overnight shootings late Monday into Tuesday (June 7), New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed and three other people wounded in three separate shootings in the overnight hours late Monday into Tuesday (June 7), New Orleans police said.

The city’s 125th homicide victim in the first 158 days of the year was found around 2:32 a.m. in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue in the Marigny neighborhood.

Police said officer responded to a report of gunshots in the area and found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed, nor did police explain the circumstances of the shooting or whether a suspect had been developed.

That fatal shooting followed two other incidents of gun violence elsewhere in the city.

The NOPD said a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body and sought hospital treatment in a private vehicle after being struck Monday around 10:50 p.m. while on westbound Interstate 10 at Louisa Street. The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed, nor did police initially explain whether the man was shot while driving or as a passenger in a vehicle.

Two other people -- a man and a woman -- were shot about 90 minutes later, at 12:19 a.m., in the 1500 block of Aviators Street in Gentilly. Police again provided no details on the victims’ ages, conditions or the circumstances of their shooting, saying only that they took themselves to a hospital to seek treatment for their injuries.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting in the Marigny is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

