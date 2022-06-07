Bruce: Dry skies and hot temps for now; Next rain chance comes Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hot temperatures and dry skies will be the rule through Wednesday as rain chances return late Thursday into the weekend. Not a washout but storms around.
It starts Tuesday, as highs begin to respond to our lack of cloud cover and rain. We will see a few middle-90s on the board, but most areas probably top out around 92-93. Feels-like readings will be hot but not unbearable, as we should see our first 100-degree heat index value by this afternoon.
Little change is expected over the next few days, as highs continue to inch upward. Middle-90s are likely through the end of the week. But we will see a return of some storm chances by late Thursday afternoon. That’s something we will have to watch, as intense heating with late-day storms usually yields stronger thunderstorms.
Once we make it to the weekend, the heat levels should come down a bit with some storm chances to contend with. The possible storm coverage will be fine-tuned in the forecast as we get closer.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.