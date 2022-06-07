Bruce: Dry skies and hot temps for now; Next rain chance comes Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hot temperatures and dry skies will be the rule through Wednesday as rain chances return late Thursday into the weekend. Not a washout but storms around.

It starts Tuesday, as highs begin to respond to our lack of cloud cover and rain. We will see a few middle-90s on the board, but most areas probably top out around 92-93. Feels-like readings will be hot but not unbearable, as we should see our first 100-degree heat index value by this afternoon.

Little change is expected over the next few days, as highs continue to inch upward. Middle-90s are likely through the end of the week. But we will see a return of some storm chances by late Thursday afternoon. That’s something we will have to watch, as intense heating with late-day storms usually yields stronger thunderstorms.

Bruce: Dry skies for now and hotter than average temps. Here's a snapshot of our next rain chance late day thursday. Rain chances continue through the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s. The muggies are here to stay;. pic.twitter.com/kwzcvgMT4c — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 7, 2022

Once we make it to the weekend, the heat levels should come down a bit with some storm chances to contend with. The possible storm coverage will be fine-tuned in the forecast as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.