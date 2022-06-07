BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry skies and hot temps for now; Next rain chance comes Thursday

Bruce: Hot and dry for now; Rain returns late Thursday
Bruce: Hot and dry for now; Rain returns late Thursday(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hot temperatures and dry skies will be the rule through Wednesday as rain chances return late Thursday into the weekend. Not a washout but storms around.

It starts Tuesday, as highs begin to respond to our lack of cloud cover and rain. We will see a few middle-90s on the board, but most areas probably top out around 92-93. Feels-like readings will be hot but not unbearable, as we should see our first 100-degree heat index value by this afternoon.

Little change is expected over the next few days, as highs continue to inch upward. Middle-90s are likely through the end of the week. But we will see a return of some storm chances by late Thursday afternoon. That’s something we will have to watch, as intense heating with late-day storms usually yields stronger thunderstorms.

Once we make it to the weekend, the heat levels should come down a bit with some storm chances to contend with. The possible storm coverage will be fine-tuned in the forecast as we get closer.

