Plenty of heat going into the weekend

Some afternoon and evening storms possible
Late day storms are possible
Late day storms are possible
By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is full blown summer at this point with temperatures easily reaching the lower to mid 90s going into the weekend and next week. A pattern known as a “northwest flow” will develop and that will mean a threat for late afternoon and evening storms. The first and possibly best chance will be on Thursday. A few late day storms can’t be ruled out on Friday and Saturday.

By the end of the weekend and into early next week, hot high pressure will get even stronger possibly sending some areas into the upper 90s north and west of the lake.

