State lawmakers wrap up legislative session; anti-abortion bill criticized by the White House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State lawmakers raced to pass more bills before they had to adjourn the 2022 regular legislative session on Monday evening.

Scores of bills had already made it through the legislative process including an anti-abortion bill that has drawn strong criticism from the White House.

The legislature gave final approval to a bill that strengthens the state’s so-called trigger law that is already on the books. It will go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark case, Roe. v. Wade as legal observers and others expect later this month.

The new Louisiana legislation which the legislature approved and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards would ban abortion in most cases without exceptions for rape or incest. And doctors who perform abortions would be subject to criminal penalties including prison time.

Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans blasts the bill.

“It’s shameful, it’s embarrassing and the fact that some of my colleagues would say that an 11 year old rape victim should be forced to have that child is a bridge way too far for many of us,” said Landry.

Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge is in favor of the abortion ban.

“That trigger is already there. I’m stanchly pro-life, so I know that bill has made its way to the governor’s desk, so we’ll see where that goes,” said Talbot.

Rep. Royce Duplessis is another Democrat from New Orleans and he is against the bill.

“One of the worse bills in the country and just totally, totally goes way too far, in terms of restricting a woman’s right to make her own health care choices,” said Duplessis.

He and others fear it will hurt New Orleans tourism.

“We’ve already seen a major conference pull out and I think you’re going to see more ripple effect,” said Duplessis.

Landry concurs.

“People are voting with their money nowadays,” Landry said.

But Sen. Cameron Henry, a Republican from Metairie is in support of the legislation.

“We’re a pro-life state, always have been and I can imagine we’ll always be moving forward, if that is a deterrent for someone coming to the state on that one issue, I mean that’s a choice they make and that’s the choice the state has made,” said Henry.

The White House says the Louisiana Legislature has taken the latest step in a growing attack against the fundamental freedoms of Americans.

During the months-long session lawmakers also approved insurance reform measures in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“We passed a lot of bills that are all consumer-friendly dealing with the clarity of your page that shows what happens when you have a claim, what you need to do, who you need to call, limiting the amount of adjusters,” said Talbot.

And teachers will get a pay raise and money is allocated for more infrastructure projects.

“Teacher pay raise, you know, the budget was done very early,” said Talbot.

“Getting the budget and capital outlay done early was one of the best things we’ve done this year. We had a lot of money this year as you know from the feds. There’s a ton of infrastructure projects being funded, some coastal projects, drainage, New Orleans got Sewerage and Water Board money,” said Landry.

Henry says the infrastructure will help Louisiana’s future.

“I think the fact that we put a lot of the money toward infrastructure in the state is key both short-term and long-term to make the state more friendly,” he said.

