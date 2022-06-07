BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tips pour in following viral ‘burnout’ videos

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crimestoppers tips have been pouring in after a brazen display of lawlessness rattled the nerves of New Orleans citizens.

“It was clear they didn’t care, or they didn’t want whatever they were doing to stop. I think that speaks for itself,” says Noe Regules.

Groups of people, some from out of town, traveled to New Orleans to do what they called a “take over” of city streets Sunday night.

“They know what they’re doing. They want to do what they want to do,” says a neighbor.

Toting guns, lawless and dangerous stunts unfolded in four different locations across New Orleans, prompting the community to come forward with a surge of tips.

“We were getting names, videos, Instagram posts, being able to follow the people who were the organizers,” says Darlene Cusanza.

Cusanza with Crimestoppers says it’s the most tips her office received in a long time, mainly because she says this crime was witnessed by so many and the public put their foot down.

“Which is good because we want that outrage coming from the community,” says Cusanza.

There were even tips about the spectators who cheered on the lawlessness.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

The NOPD released pictures of the vehicles they believe were involved along with the pictures of two men they say jumped on and kicked an NOPD officer’s vehicle at St. Claude and St. Roch.

The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that...
The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, June 5, in hopes of identifying them.(NOPD)

“They jumped on the car. They started getting on top of the car, banging on the window, kicking the car and all throughout the two drifters,” says Regules.

“They’re in your face disrespectful,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf.

Scharf believes the NOPD’s manpower shortage is making criminals fearless.

“It’s the ratio of cops on the street, three or four cops in a district, somebody does donuts, drive bys, they do not have the resources to respond,” says Scharf.

More: Manpower crunch and consent decree red tape put responding officers in danger, PANO says

Chief Shaun Ferguson admits it’s more bolden and brazen criminals and he’s promising to arrest those involved. Still, he asked the public for help, and it seems the community is stepping up to do their part.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended...
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say

Latest News

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
Manpower crunch and consent decree red tape put responding officers in danger, PANO says
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
OVERTIME PODCAST: Sean Fazende and Garland Gillen rank NFL starting QB's 1-32
A New Orleans waitress received a $777 tip and donated it to her church.
‘God listens;’ New Orleans waitress gets $777 tip, donates it
Waitress receives and donates tip worth over $700
Waitress receives and donates tip worth over $700