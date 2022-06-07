BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller

The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the Cherokee Nation.(US Mint)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Start taking a closer look at your quarters.

This year, the U.S. mint is releasing a collection of quarters featuring trailblazing American women.

The latest one is Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee nation and the first woman to lead a major Native American nation in the U.S.

During her three-year run, she tripled the tribe’s enrollment, doubled employment and was integral in launching new housing, health centers and children’s programs in Oklahoma.

On the coin, she is seen wrapped in a traditional shawl with the Cherokee nation seven-pointed star.

The U.S. Mint has already started shipping the quarters out for circulation.

Mankiller is the third of the “American Women Quarters.”

She joins poet, writer and activist Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended...
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., speaks before the House...
La. man accused of leaving voice message threatening to kill Fla. congresswoman
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
La. lawmakers pass bill banning abortions even in cases of rape and incest
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices