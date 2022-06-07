BBB Accredited Business
Zack: The heat is on the next few days

Highs will soar into the middle 90′s for most of the rest of the week.
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the first real heat wave of summer over the next few days as high temperatures soar and rain chances remain low.

It starts today as highs begin to respond to our lack of cloud cover and rain. I’m thinking we will see a few middle 90′s on the board but most of us probably top out right around 92 to 93. Feels like readings will be hot but not unbearable as we should see our first 100+ degree heat index value by this afternoon.

Little change is expected over the next few days as highs continue to inch upwards. Middle 90′s are likely through the end of the week but we will see a return of some storm chances by late in the day on Thursday. That’s something we will have to watch as intense heating with late day storms usually yields stronger thunderstorms.

Once we make it to the weekend the heat levels should come down a bit with some storm chances to contend with. Exactly the coverage of storms will be fine tuned in the forecast as we get closer.

