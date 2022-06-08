BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: No heat relief in sight today; Dry now with a few spotty storms late week

Another hot day;feels like 95-100°
Another hot day;feels like 95-100°(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat and humidity will roll in today with no relief in sight. Sunny and dry skies as highs hit the low to mid 90s and humidity makes it feel like 100-105°

High temperatures will remain near the mid 90s, and dry conditions persist through Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Overnight lows sit in the high 70s, with little relief from the daytime heat. Late afternoon and evening storms are possible Thursday as rain chances return.

A bit of a wetter pattern moves in place by the weekend and typical afternoon showers and storms are possible each day. Sunday looks a little drier before another hot and dry start to the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended...
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say
The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that...
NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

Latest News

Early morning weather update for Wednesday, June 8
Early morning weather update for Wednesday, June 8
Morning weather update for Wednesday, June 8
Morning weather update for Wednesday, June 8
Near record heat the next few days
Hannah: Dry and hot once again, rain chances return for the end of the week
Evening weather update for Tues., June 7 at 4 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., June 7 at 4 p.m.