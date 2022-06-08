Bruce: No heat relief in sight today; Dry now with a few spotty storms late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat and humidity will roll in today with no relief in sight. Sunny and dry skies as highs hit the low to mid 90s and humidity makes it feel like 100-105°

Bruce: No heat relief in sight for now. Sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 90s and hight humidity will make it feel more like 100-105°. Stay hydrated, use sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/RgEU5rQMQQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 8, 2022

High temperatures will remain near the mid 90s, and dry conditions persist through Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Overnight lows sit in the high 70s, with little relief from the daytime heat. Late afternoon and evening storms are possible Thursday as rain chances return.

A bit of a wetter pattern moves in place by the weekend and typical afternoon showers and storms are possible each day. Sunday looks a little drier before another hot and dry start to the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.