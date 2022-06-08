BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Crews, Morgan invited to join U.S. Collegiate National Team

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomores Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan have been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer USA Baseball announced on Wednesday, June 8.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players in a five-game intrasquad series in North Carolina beginning on June 30 - July 4.

A final 26-man roster will be announced after training camp and they will represent the U.S. at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

The reigning Co-SEC Player of the Year hit .349 at the plate this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs, the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf had 22. Crews also added 72 RBI and 73 runs and was voted a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He also was named a First-Team All-SEC member and a member of the All-SEC Defensive Team.

LSU center fielder has been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team.
LSU center fielder has been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team. (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Morgan a native of New Orleans was selected to his second straight All-SEC Defensive Team at first base for the Tigers. He hit .342 this season with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 54 RBI, and 50 runs.

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., at 6 p.m. on June 30.

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C., will host Games 2, 3, and 4. The first pitches of games 2 and 4 are set for 5:35 p.m. CT on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game 3 will start at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended...
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional
St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams will be a senior this fall.
LSU trying to keep St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams in the Purple and Gold
Adams plays left tackle.
LSU trying to keep St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams in the Purple and Gold
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday