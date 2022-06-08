BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Dry and hot once again, rain chances return for the end of the week

Highs in the low to mid 90s
Near record heat the next few days
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and sunny is the story once again for the middle of the week.

High temperatures will remain near the mid 90s, and dry conditions persist through Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Overnight lows sit in the high 70s, with little relief from the daytime heat. Late afternoon and evening storms are possible Thursday as rain chances return.

A wet pattern moves in place by the weekend and typical afternoon showers and storms are possible each day. Sunday looks a little drier before another hot and dry start to the work week.

