Overtime Podcast: Breaking down the NFL starting QB’s from 1-32

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Fazende and Garland Gillen of the FOX 8 Sports’ team broke down the starting quarterbacks in the NFL from 1-32.

Fazende went with the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers No. 1 overall. Gillen went with up and coming QB Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Fazende picked Saints QB Jamies Winston No. 17 overall, and Gillen went with the Black and Gold QB1 at No. 20.

“Why did you have him where you had him, and was his torn ACL and his past performance in Tampa Bay, did that factor all in,” asked Garland Gillen.

“Here’s Jameis’s stats, I wanted to look it up. Sixty-one percent career completion percentage, 135-91 touchdown-interception percentage, 33-44 as a starter. One through twelve is pretty clear. I would take those guys over Jameis in 2022. You could shift it off what you see, but just by the criteria of 2022, that’s where I felt Jameis settled right in the middle, right at 16 or 17,” said Sean Fazende.

