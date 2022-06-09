Crime is rising and NOPD manpower is shrinking; how City Council aims to respond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As violent crime keeps rising and NOPD manpower continues to shrink, the city council gets ready to vote on some *first steps* in trying to reverse that.

Some believe it’s a great start, but this is a multi-faceted challenge.

Tomorrow is critical to the success in the future of New Orleans and to the New Orleans Police Department.

The council will vote on raising recruitment funding to 900,000 dollars for the police and justice foundation. President and CEO Melanie Talia says they will focus on removing the hurdles to taking the civil service exam and another required testing.

“The ability to test from wherever you are and to be able to test remotely will open up a huge opportunity for the New Orleans Police Department and we’ll make them highly competitive,” Talia said.

The foundation will also use the money to increase resources dedicated to converting applicants into test-takers.

“It’s emails, it’s text messages, it’s FaceTime, but it is the good old-fashioned pick up the phone and call somebody and say hey, you know what?” Talia said. “We want you to express an interest in becoming a New Orleans police officer. Come on. Let me shepherd you through the process.”

The police union told Fox 8 that the department needs need 600 more officers to meet the city’s needs.

“I think that’s gonna be a challenge,” says former NOPD officer Justin Brown.

Brown has been on both sides of the law. He now offers advice on an Instagram account called “Empower You NOLA”.

He says officers get burnt out in this environment.

“They’re unappreciated and it’s just a tough time for them right now,” Brown said.

The Council will also be voting on the mayor’s plan to provide 5,000 dollar bonuses after officers graduate from the academy, and for every five years of service after that.

“If they get a bump in pay I think that would boost morale just a little bit,” Brown said. “And I think it would help but, you know, they’re just not getting paid enough right now. And they’re dependent on details. They’re dependent on overtime, they’re dependent on these things, and the pay is not enough. So the fact that they’re dependent on these things. It’s hard for them to go out there and put themselves in difficult situations where they could be possibly put on desk duty if they put on desk duty, you know, they can’t work these things and they can’t provide for their families.”

Brown says there are plenty of officers that want to fight every day, they just need to be lifted up by their community and backed by their administration.

Talia says they receive 200 to 300 applications a month. She’s confident this money could help get them into the academy.

These two ordinances will be brought up for a vote at tomorrow’s full council meeting.

