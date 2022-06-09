Double shooting kills 1 teen, injures another

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting resulted in the death of a teenager and injuries to another in the Fischer Development Neighborhood.

The NOPD says that the shooting happened last night around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hendee Street.

Officers say they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Then a 16-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

