Double shooting in Seventh Ward leaves two people dead, NOPD and ATF says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead after a deadly shooting in the Seventh Ward Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of O’Reilly Street around 5:03 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time

