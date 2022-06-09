Double shooting in Seventh Ward leaves two people dead, NOPD and ATF says
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead after a deadly shooting in the Seventh Ward Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1900 block of O’Reilly Street around 5:03 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No further information is available at this time
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.