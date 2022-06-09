‘Drag Race’ star Alyssa Edwards speaks out over Texas bill banning kids from drag shows
(WVUE) - A new Texas bill blocking kids from attending drag shows is sparking arguments. According to TMZ, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star and Texas native Alyssa Edwards says she is embarrassed by her home state and the bill is frustrating.
State Rep. Bryan Slaton is filing the potential legislation after a viral video showed kids attending a drag show in Dallas. The event, “Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show” was held at a gay bar Mr. Misster. The event was a family-friendly drag brunch show.
Alyssa says the new bill is a setback for young kids and decisions should be left to a parent’s discretion she said in an interview with TMZ.
“My thoughts: 1) Our God is a God of Love. 2) Parents are a child’s 1st & most important teacher/role model. 3) Drag is an art form which is subjective. 4) You, sir, have tweeted more about #drag than the loss at #Uvalde. Is this truly about children or politics? #Priorities,” she tweeted.
The drag race star called out Slayton for showing more interest in children attending drag shows than figuring out how to keep schools safer after the deadly Uvalde shooting.
Texas transgender activist, Charlotte Clymer, slammed Slaton’s comments.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis also weighed in ordering child protective services for parents who take kids to drag shows. According to LGBTQ Nation, during a conference on Wednesday, Desantis suggested that he has asked his team to look into the idea.
“We have child protective statutes on the books. We have laws against child endangerment,” he said.
Florida Rep. Carlos Smith, a gay democrat, has been very vocal about Desantis’ comments concerning the matter. He shared his personal experience on Wednesday about how he and his husband hired a drag queen to perform at their wedding in front of children.
“Why doesn’t tough guy #DeSantis come arrest us?” Smith tweeted. “We’ll be waiting. Our drag queens ain’t going nowhere! Happy #Pride”
In February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents providing gender-affirming medical care. The Supreme Court struck down the injunction and ruled Abbott has no authority over them,
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.