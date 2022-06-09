BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU outfielder DiGiacomo enters transfer portal

Giovanni DiGiacomo (7)
Giovanni DiGiacomo (7)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal the Florida native announced on Twitter on Thursday, June 9.

DiGiacomo stated in his tweet that he “I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I have been given by the coaching staff to allow me to play this amazing game. I will cherish all the memories I have made as well as all the wonderful relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to have here at LSU.”

A product of Naples, Florida DiGiacomo played four years for the Tigers appearing in 133 games and had a .275 batting average in 342 plate appearances with 94 hits including 12 doubles, three triples, and six home runs. He also drove in 48 RBI and drew 37 walks with 18 stolen bases.

He was drafted in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson (19) signal a first down during the first...
Former LSU, Saints WR Henderson announced into Saints HOF alongside Fred McAfee
LSU Tigers
Crews, Morgan invited to join U.S. Collegiate National Team
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional
St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams will be a senior this fall.
LSU trying to keep St. Aug left tackle Tyree Adams in the Purple and Gold