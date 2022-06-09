New Orleans council to vote on $5k police officer bonuses; police unions say more needs to be done

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is poised to take two steps that many say will help to bring in new police officers and fight the city’s out-of-control crime.

Police union officials welcome the vote but believe more needs to be done.

At 123 murders, New Orleans has already surpassed the total for all of 2019. Many believe hiring new officers should be priority number one.

The council will vote Thursday on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to provide $5,000 bonuses to police officers after they complete their academy training and $5,000 bonus payments for every five years of service.

“These retention payments will buy us time to fix some other things. It won’t be fixed overnight,” said Donovan Livacarri, with the Fraternal Order of Police.

The council will also vote on increasing funding from $500,000 to $900,000 for the Police and Justice Foundation to bolster police recruiting in a highly competitive environment.

“There is a dearth of law-enforcement nationwide, everyone is competing for the same dwindling pool of candidates,” said city councilmember J.P. Morrell.

The foundation will use the money to hire additional recruiters to follow up with potential candidates. They will also pay for remote testing to administer aptitude and fitness tests before candidates are brought to New Orleans for follow-up.

“Any crime plan requires a staffing plan. If we don’t have bodies to fight the battle, we will not win,” said Melania Talia, with the foundation.

The head of the FOP says he still believes that a properly staffed police department should have more than 1,550 officers. That’s nearly 600 officers shy of where we are now.

Livacarri says retaining existing officers is just as important as recruiting new ones.

“I think there are some well-known issues with the disciplinary system,” said Livacarri.

He says the department may be moving toward counseling officers for minor infractions rather than opening full investigations. He also says the department should look at revamping promotional policies and providing officers with more perks.

As for lateral moves, the police department says it is now working with federal monitors to provide a 10-week course for officers moving in from other departments, eliminating the need for those offices to have to attend the academy for a year.

“We just can’t keep losing people at the rate that we’re losing people,” said Livacarri.

Livaccari says improved pay and working conditions could help current officers provide positive, word-of-mouth advertising for recruiting new officers.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has doubled its usual number of recruit trainees this year from 30 to 60 after voters approved 20% pay raises for deputies. That new pay plan kicks in next month.

