Nicondra: Some afternoon storms around

The high pressure keeping things dry earlier this week breaks down to allow some storms across...
The high pressure keeping things dry earlier this week breaks down to allow some storms across the area.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and mostly dry conditions dominated the forecast this week. Now the high pressure that kept the rain away backs west a bit and we will see enough of a break down to get more showers and storms around for Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms are most likely later in the day. Stormy conditions are likely Friday as well with some gusty winds likely. Saturday look for another round of rain late in the day before high pressure moves back over the region drying things out for next week. High temperatures remain hot in the low to middle 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

