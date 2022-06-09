Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy is making headlines once again. Kennedy appeared on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday, June 8 to talk about inflation.
The Republican senator suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.
“In my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” he said on the segment.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.970, while the average price in Louisiana is $4.506.
