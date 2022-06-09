BBB Accredited Business
Severe storms possible Friday

Best chance late afternoon and evening(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong disturbance will roll through the area on Friday afternoon and bring a good chance for storms and damaging winds. The greatest threat is from Lake Pontchartrain east into Mississippi. Areas west of the lake are in the risk area as well and it’s possible the line of storms could extend farther to the west as well. A few storms are still possible on Saturday afternoon but not as widespread.

Next week will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Highs will reach the middle 90s and the heat index will be near 105 in the afternoon.

The tropics are quiet.

