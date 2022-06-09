BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two separate shootings leave two people dead in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon, NOPD says

(WIS)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are left dead after two separate shootings in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened in the 800 block of Trapier Street around 3:23 p.m. Police responded to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, police responded to a second shooting at the 2800 block of Josephine Street around 5:33 p.m. Police responded to another aggravated battery by shooting. By the time officers arrived on the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

No additional details are currently available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on these shootings is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
Jefferson deputies say that, per the results of an investigation, they believe an unattended...
Unattended child started fire in Harahan Walmart, Jefferson deputies say
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

Latest News

House responds to Edward on abortion
Group of state legislators pen letter to Governor asking him to veto abortion bill
House responds to Edward on abortion
House responds to Edward on abortion
NOPD recruitment preview
NOPD recruitment preview
NOPD Recruitment
NOPD Recruitment