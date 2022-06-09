Two separate shootings leave two people dead in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are left dead after two separate shootings in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened in the 800 block of Trapier Street around 3:23 p.m. Police responded to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, police responded to a second shooting at the 2800 block of Josephine Street around 5:33 p.m. Police responded to another aggravated battery by shooting. By the time officers arrived on the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

No additional details are currently available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on these shootings is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

