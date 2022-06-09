WATCH: Facebook live captures barrage of bullets that killed one teen, injured another in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - James Dalton had no idea his Facebook Live would capture violence unfolding in his Algiers neighborhood around 10:30 Wednesday night.

“The little girls came running from down the street because they were getting shot at,” says Dalton.

Police say a shooting broke out in the Fischer Development Neighborhood on Hendee Street. A 16-year-old boy, identified by family members as Cody Davis, was killed and a 17-year-old was injured.

Cody Davis, 16, was killed in a shooting in Algiers on Wed., June 8. (WVUE)

“There wasn’t nowhere else for them to go, so I let them in,” says Dalton.

He says the girls, screaming in terror, were desperate for a place to hide.

One of them, a 17-year-old, was shot several times.

“That was just a horrible scene. She was shot up and bleeding. Her arm had like three or four holes in it,” says Dalton.

Dalton and others rushed inside to help.

Just a few doors away, a man who FOX 8 will not identify, says his nephew, 16-year-old Cody Davis, fell just outside his grandmother’s doorstep, shot in the head.

“I was sitting in there watching the game, and I heard my nephew and them out here playing. The little girl that got shot was out there too,” says the man.

Moments later, he says he heard rapid gunfire.

“It was a whole bunch of them. That’s why I had to lay on the floor,” says the man.

He says Davis died before help could arrive. Family members say Cody Davis is the first cousin of Nairobi Davis.

Last month, a law enforcement source told FOX 8 that Nairobi was the alleged intended target in the Magazine Street mass shooting at the Balcony Bar. Nairobi, accused of murdering two men and wounding two others in a quadruple shooting outside of an Uptown church last October, was one of six people injured.

NOPD arrested Nairobi K. Davis in the investigation of the double homicide incident that occurred on October 6 in the 600 block of General Taylor St. that also injured two additional victims. (NOPD)

More: Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Family and friends say they don’t know if the two shootings are related.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, but I really couldn’t say that,” says the man.

“When they went to shooting, everybody was scattered everywhere. Everybody was running. This child happened to be trying to get in this door,” says Natasha Meredith.

“He was only 16 years old. He was just hanging around here,” says Paul Harvey.

Neighbors say the kids who live in the housing development have nothing to do, and they fear the violence will continue.

“It’s a hot summer and everybody is out of school, so the police need to do more patrolling,” says Dalton.

