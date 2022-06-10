10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since Monday, gun violence has claimed the lives of 10 people and wounded another four in 11 separate shootings in New Orleans.

The violence began at 7 a.m. Monday morning on Chef Mentuer Highway, where 28-year-old Benjamin Gipson was killed and continued relentlessly until Friday morning.

The city’s 132nd homicide victim was declared deceased around 11 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Mayo Boulevard, a few hours after another man was shot dead on S. Roman Street.

“At a certain point there is a lack of feeling safe,” said Christian Pendleton, general manager of Brennan’s.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was gunned down outside of a Marigny bar by two men with rifles. Three other people were injured in two other shootings that day.

Two shootings on Wednesday killed two more men.

“It’s very embarrassing that the city has let crime get out of control along with all the other things like graffiti. And it’s not only embarrassing but damaging in the long term,” tour guide Frank Perez said.

On Thursday, the Fischer Development Neighborhood was rattled by a double shooting that killed 16-year-old Cody Davis and wounded a 17-year-old girl. A Facebook live video captured the harrowing sounds of gunshots and screams as two young women, one of them with bullet holes in her arm, ran for cover at a neighboring house.

Three other men were killed Thursday in two other shootings.

New Orleanians say visiting some parts of the city just isn’t worth the risk and that crime is impacting businesses that rely on locals.

“It’s just been a nightmare,” said Nikki Krivjanick, general manager at Quarter House Resorts.

“It’s a hot summer and everybody is out of school, so the police need to do more patrolling,” says James Dalton.

