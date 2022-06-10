BBB Accredited Business
5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued warrants for five people accused in an illegal stunt driving incident in St. Roch.

Videos of drivers spinning donuts and bystanders kicking and jumping on an NOPD patrol car went viral on Sun., June 5, infuriating residents and law enforcement officials.

In a press conference on Fri., June 10, Chief Shaun Ferguson released the names and identities of two adults and three juveniles who are facing charges.

  • Tyler McKinney of New Orleans
  • Eduardo Gomez of New Orleans
  • 17-year-old from Denham Springs
  • 16-year-old of Kenner
  • 17-year-old of Metairie

All five are wanted on felony charges, including criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, rioting, and disturbing the peace “by tumultuous behavior.”

Eduardo Gomez (left) and Tyler McKinney (right) are wanted in connection to an illegal "pop-up"...
Eduardo Gomez (left) and Tyler McKinney (right) are wanted in connection to an illegal "pop-up" stunt driving incident in St. Roch on Sun., 5.(NOPD)

CRIMETRACKER

10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday

VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

New Orleans residents ask where the Mayor is on crime, FOX 8 to sit down with her

Ferguson said there were three other “pop-up” scenes across the city. No suspects have been named in those cases. The investigations remain ongoing.

