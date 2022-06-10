BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

AAA: Louisiana records highest ever price of gas, averaging more than $4.50 a gallon

“It kind of cuts down on going any extra places. It’s like off from work, get gas, go home.”
By David Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gas prices show no sign of dropping as Louisiana recorded its highest ever price for a gallon of gas at more than $4.50 on Thursday.

Across the state, people are tightening their belts and cutting back on summer travel plans as their wallets are squeezed by the high costs.

“It kind of cuts down on going any extra places. It’s like off from work, get gas, go home,” said Sean Lasalle of New Orleans. “It’s not the summer, really, cause you can’t really enjoy the summer.”

Lasalle said he normally takes summer trips to Biloxi, but he’s had to cut them out this year.

“I want to say it’s ridiculous, but I got to get gas,” he said. “It’s horrible.”

In New Orleans, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.47 on Thursday, setting yet another record, according to AAA.

“With the summer being here, a lot of people taking family vacations, particularly mine as well. It’s definitely putting a strain on our travels and our finances,” said Trevor James of New Orleans.

Jim Spiro, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley, said we likely won’t ever see prices dip below three dollars a gallon again. But it’s not all bad news.

“It’s a function of the level of global economic strength, and I think the global economy is slowing now,” Spiro said. “I’m quite confident [the Federal Reserve] is going to take several measures to try and reduce the excessive demand in this economy.”

Spiro said the high prices are a result of a number of factors: the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pent up demand from COVID, the Russia-Ukraine War, among others.

When the pandemic hit, the Federal Reserve brought interest rates to zero and the federal government sent out stimulus checks.

“We had an enormous amount of demand being fed, it was locked up for a long time, people couldn’t leave their homes. And all of a sudden, COVID has relented to some extent, people are out and about trying to resume their normal activities. So you have this bulge of demand, that affects it,” he said.

In a country where roughly 70% of GDP is driven by consumer habits, things like gas prices can have wide-ranging impacts, Spiro said.

“The reality is that a substantial portion of this economy relies on it, runs on it, the consumption of fossil fuels,” he said. “Either directly, fossil fuels gassing your car, or indirectly, for chemicals, for plastics, for a whole host of things.”

Spiro added the national and global efforts aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption could have an effect as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts

Latest News

Wind damage in Kenner
Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner
Donuts follow up
City Council trying to track down organizers and promoters of stunt driving shows
Donuts follow up
Donuts follow up
Wind damage in Kenner
Wind damage in Kenner