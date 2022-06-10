AAA: Louisiana records highest ever price of gas, averaging more than $4.50 a gallon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gas prices show no sign of dropping as Louisiana recorded its highest ever price for a gallon of gas at more than $4.50 on Thursday.

Across the state, people are tightening their belts and cutting back on summer travel plans as their wallets are squeezed by the high costs.

“It kind of cuts down on going any extra places. It’s like off from work, get gas, go home,” said Sean Lasalle of New Orleans. “It’s not the summer, really, cause you can’t really enjoy the summer.”

Lasalle said he normally takes summer trips to Biloxi, but he’s had to cut them out this year.

“I want to say it’s ridiculous, but I got to get gas,” he said. “It’s horrible.”

In New Orleans, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.47 on Thursday, setting yet another record, according to AAA.

“With the summer being here, a lot of people taking family vacations, particularly mine as well. It’s definitely putting a strain on our travels and our finances,” said Trevor James of New Orleans.

Jim Spiro, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley, said we likely won’t ever see prices dip below three dollars a gallon again. But it’s not all bad news.

“It’s a function of the level of global economic strength, and I think the global economy is slowing now,” Spiro said. “I’m quite confident [the Federal Reserve] is going to take several measures to try and reduce the excessive demand in this economy.”

Spiro said the high prices are a result of a number of factors: the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pent up demand from COVID, the Russia-Ukraine War, among others.

When the pandemic hit, the Federal Reserve brought interest rates to zero and the federal government sent out stimulus checks.

“We had an enormous amount of demand being fed, it was locked up for a long time, people couldn’t leave their homes. And all of a sudden, COVID has relented to some extent, people are out and about trying to resume their normal activities. So you have this bulge of demand, that affects it,” he said.

In a country where roughly 70% of GDP is driven by consumer habits, things like gas prices can have wide-ranging impacts, Spiro said.

“The reality is that a substantial portion of this economy relies on it, runs on it, the consumption of fossil fuels,” he said. “Either directly, fossil fuels gassing your car, or indirectly, for chemicals, for plastics, for a whole host of things.”

Spiro added the national and global efforts aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption could have an effect as well.

