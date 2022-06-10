City Council trying to track down organizers and promoters of stunt driving shows

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Council is furious and moving fast to crack down on all aspects of the stunt driving we witnessed over the weekend.

Thursday the Council voted unanimously on a resolution in hopes they can take a swing at the ones organizing and promoting these “burnout takeovers”.

“To the knuckleheads that had AK-47s ′s and other guns on social media in District B, the Feds are looking at those photos and they’re coming after you,” Councilmember Lesli Harris said.

It’s no secret that law enforcement including NOPD is working to track down the drivers and unruly spectators, but the Council wants to make sure no stone is left unturned.

“There is a profit driven motive in promoting these events and getting people to attend them and I think it’s it’s equally important to target the individuals that promote these events and organize these events,” Council Vice President JP Morrell said.

This past weekend was promoted across Baton Rouge social media accounts for several days leading up. Morrell says it was easy for his staff to find at least 23 people promoting the event.

“People aren’t naïve, they know that that type of activity has been taking place in remote areas for a while,” Councilmember Euegene Greene said. “Then when you bring it into neighborhoods, when you bring it into Gentilly when you block traffic at the corner of Downman and Chef with all of that traffic there, you’re doing so simply to intimidate.”

Greene says there needs to be consequences for damaging city property and blocking roadways emergency vehicles may need to pass.

Now, the council has voted to allow the city attorney to issue subpoenas to social media platforms to find out who’s promoting and go after them with civil lawsuits.

Greene says at the end of the day, it’s not about jail time.

“Did you see the videos where people were getting hit by the vehicles?” Greene asked. “To the guys who are involved with this, at the end of the day, we’re doing this for your protection, because people have been injured. Also, you are in your on video and law enforcement sees those videos and you almost give them no choice but to have to use them. We want to protect you and innocent citizens.”

Wednesday, the Criminal Justice Committee will be voting on Greene’s ordinance adding stunt driving to the city’s already existing reckless driving legislation and giving it teeth when it comes to vehicle seizure.

