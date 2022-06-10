Flash flooding drenches parts of Jefferson, Orleans parishes; thousands without power

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bands of heavy rain pushed through New Orleans and surrounding areas Friday morning, causing flash flooding and power outages.

Cars and neighbors were trapped along Camelia Street in New Orleans East. Neighbors say a nearby canal is overflowing with rainwater.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Flash flooding is occuring. Never drive down a flooded roadway! https://t.co/DFwVJDI3I4 pic.twitter.com/aD9zKLHmzu — Nicondra Norwood (@NicondraNorwood) June 10, 2022

Many streets were closed due to high water. Flooding was also reported near the Seabrook Bridge.

Many streets are flooded in New Orleans East right now. Also reported flooding near the Seabrook Bridge. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) June 10, 2022

Over 7,000 customers in Jefferson Parish are without power. View the Entergy outage map here.

⚠️ There are approximately 7,200 customers without power across #JeffersonParish. To view outages and estimated restoration in your area, visit https://t.co/4I6nrKpHOB. Please use caution at intersections where traffic lights may be out ⚠️ — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) June 10, 2022

