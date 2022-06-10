BBB Accredited Business
Flash flooding drenches parts of Jefferson, Orleans parishes; thousands without power

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bands of heavy rain pushed through New Orleans and surrounding areas Friday morning, causing flash flooding and power outages.

Cars and neighbors were trapped along Camelia Street in New Orleans East. Neighbors say a nearby canal is overflowing with rainwater.

Many streets were closed due to high water. Flooding was also reported near the Seabrook Bridge.

Over 7,000 customers in Jefferson Parish are without power. View the Entergy outage map here.

