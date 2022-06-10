BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Grandmother killed after graduation ceremony laid to rest

Augustine Greenwood
Augustine Greenwood
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to an 80-year-old mother and grandmother who was killed by a stray bullet on Xavier University’s campus while leaving her grandson’s high school graduation.

A funeral was held on Friday for Augustine Greenwood.

“Very hard, very, very hard. I just can’t believe it,” said Rosell Taylor. “She was my sister-in-law, just like a mother to me.”

Mourners paid their last respects to 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood who was killed by a stray...
Mourners paid their last respects to 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood who was killed by a stray bullet while leaving her grandson's graduation on Xavier University's campus.(Source: WVUE)

“It was tragic. Stuff like that shouldn’t happen at a graduation,” said Greenwood’s great neice Shafrenia Parker.

More: Warrants obtained for 4 in connection to shooting death of grandmother at graduation ceremony

“It’s unbelievable, you know, the violence needs to stop,” said Taylor.

Family members wore Greenwood’s favorite color: purple.

“When you lose someone like that in the neighborhood at 80 years old, you’ve lost a legend,” said Rev. Patrick McDowell.

New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson attended the funeral an hour after announcing arrest warrants were obtained for the four people believed to be involved in Greenwood’s killing.

Frank Bartholomew and Laverne Duplessis are among four people wanted in connection to the...
Frank Bartholomew and Laverne Duplessis are among four people wanted in connection to the shooting death of Augustine Greenwood at the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony on May 31.(NOPD)

“It brings justice to our family. It’s awesome because we don’t really have people to die from a gunshot, you know, in our family, so it’s very awesome,” said Parker.

“We need a lot of progress in this city, you know, the preachers need to get together, the teachers need to together and families,” said McDowell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

Latest News

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an...
TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19
Midday flooding
Flash flooding drenches Jefferson, Orleans parishes; pumps ‘overwhelmed’
Augustine Greenwood's daughter speaks
Warrants obtained for 4 in connection to shooting death of grandmother at graduation ceremony
Voodoo Fest: 5 Improvements for 2016
Voodoo Fest announces cancellation of 2022 event