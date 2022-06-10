Jesuit WR Jace Larsen ‘working’ for big-time senior season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Ryan Manale’s first season in charge of Jesuit, numerous players stepped up to deliver a championship berth for the Blue Jays. One of the biggest contributors, wide receiver Jace Larsen. The junior pulled in 16 touchdown passes with 763 yards.

“First year, coming in with a new coach, it was actually a great experience. We really didn’t know what to look forward to. Coach Manale came in, laid it all on the table, told us how it was going to be. We just went to work from there. We were working hard, and the results came back good. It was great to be on the field and be confident. We’re going to work, and we’re coming back with a “dub,” said Jesuit wide receiver Jace Larsen.

Larsen exposed a ton of defenses last season. If they tried to go single coverage on Larsen, they paid the price.

“When the ball is in the air, I know it’s mine. I’m going to get the ball, and coming down with it. That’s just how it is. When you know it’s 1-on-1, there’s no other help. You got that one man in front of you, you just got to beat him, it’s all good from there,” said Larsen.

Larsen holds offers from Northwestern State, Nicholls, and Southeastern. But he hopes with hard work, more will come.

“I’m in that stage where I need to work for what I can get. I’m just going to put my head down, keep on grinding, and keep on going to these camps,” said Larsen.

“I’m a little surprised that from last year, just last year’s performance, and the spring game this year, I’m really surprised, not exactly sure what everybody is seeing. I’ve been around for a little bit. I see a guy with a great work ethic, great hands, a very good route runner, knows how to create separation, and makes plays in traffic. Jace is going to be a very good college receiver, and I hope he’s a very good senior receiver for Jesuit High School,” said Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale.

