Man killed in Hoffman Triangle area, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in the early morning hours on Friday in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the victim died on the scene in the 2800 block of South Roman Street following calls concerning shots being fired in the area.

This is a developing story.

