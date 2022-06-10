Nicondra: Hot and muggy start. Stormy afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a sunny and warm start to Thursday some storms pushed through the region late leaving behind some wind damage. We can expect a similar set up today with only a few spotty showers around early and plenty of sun and heat before a strong complex of storms approaches from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center places a level two slight risk for severe storms across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast and a level 3 enhanced risk along the Mississippi state line including parts of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes as well as Pearl River county. Stay mindful of the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain as storms rotate around the high pressure that has settled to our west. Saturday’s set up looks similar with a drier start to the day and some storms for the afternoon into the evening. By Sunday high pressure should start to move back in bringing rain chances back down and mostly dry and hot conditions into next week.

