NOPD to announce new developments in murder of grandmother at graduation ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is holding a press conference Fri., June 10 to announce new developments in the shooting death of Augustine Greenwood.

The 80-year-old was killed after watching her grandchild walk across the stage at Morris Jeff High School’s graduation ceremony on Xavier’s campus on Tues., May 31.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two women after the ceremony had concluded and families were leaving the campus. Witnesses say between 5 and 12 shots were fired.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, their names, ages, and the extent of their injuries were never revealed.

In a press conference shortly after the killing, NOPD Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said officials had detained three people but stopped short of saying whether they were involved in Greenwood’s murder or facing any charges.

Police have provided no further details since the shooting.

New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas, whose children attend Morris Jeff’s high school and middle school, said he was outraged by the incident.

“You can’t go to graduation,” Thomas said. “You can’t go to second line. You can’t go to a birthday party. You can’t go to the restaurant. You can’t go to a bar on Magazine. You can’t go to the gas station. Where? Where can we go?”

“I was outraged. I couldn’t believe it happened at a graduation,” said Nicole McRettie, who participated in a second line for the victims’ families. “I just think it’s heartbreaking.”

“That’s a loss that’s indescribable. I can only imagine what that family and that child is going through,” second line organizer Rodrick Davis said. “We gotta stop this violence. We got to stop the violence. What is it gonna take for people to understand like enough is enough?”

