Pelicans star Zion Williamson hosting youth event with city leaders aimed at curtailing spread of violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is holding a workshop this Saturday called “One City.”

In an effort to curtail the spread of violence in the city of New Orleans, the YMCA, in conjunction with our very own local political leaders are hosting a youth and parent workshop this Saturday 6/11 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Zion Williamson presents "One City" event to bring the city of New Orleans together for positive change. (Zion Williamson)

The workshops will be aimed at providing resources for kids and parents along with solutions for the fight against violence in the city. There will be games for children, free food for all and a special guest appearance from Zion Williamson.

The event will be one of the first major public appearances in New Orleans for Williamson since the team’s postseason run. The superstar is currently in negotiations to finalize an extension to his rookie contract.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.