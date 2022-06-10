TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19

(WVUE) - Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an eerie video about dying at a young age.

According to TMZ, someone called 911 Thursday after discovering the young star unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene afterward but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

There was no foul play suspected and an autopsy will be performed. The case is currently under further investigation.

Shortly before his death, he posted a TikTok video with the caption, “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.”

Cooper has 1.77 million followers on the platform where he made comedic videos about skateboarding and fashion. He has 427,000 followers on Instagram and has collaborated with other TikTok stars and musicians.

Last week, he appeared as a guest on Barstool’s BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast. They were the first to share the news on social media of his passing.

“Devastating news,” the show wrote on Twitter. “RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for funeral costs. According to the page, he wanted to help people with mental health and addiction, things that were important to Noriega. He had started a Discord group where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health.

“Cooper had many many goals for himself,” the organizer wrote also stating that he hoped to open a rehab center and to help people of all ages all around the world.

“You will be missed dearly cooper, you are so loved! May you be at peace,” the message concluded.

For anyone struggling with addiction and/or mental health and would like to join Coopers Discord " Coops Advice” https://discord.gg/P2BKFHJz.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

