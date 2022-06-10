BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man is behind bars after two young girls were found shot and dumped in a far corner of New Orleans East, according to officials from the New Orleans Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two girls from St. Tammany Parish, ages 14 and 15, were found shot and dumped near the intersection of Marques Road and Chef Menteur Highway in the Venetian Isles area of New Orleans East around 5:30 a.m. on Thurs., June 9, STPSO says. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Jordan Mitchell, 19, of Slidell, was taken into custody at his parent’s home in the French Branch area of Slidell shortly after 7 p.m. He is facing two counts of attempted murder.

CRIMETRACKER

10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday

5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident

Warrants obtained for 4 in connection to shooting death of grandmother at graduation ceremony

WATCH: Facebook live captures barrage of bullets that killed one teen, injured another in Algiers

Details were limited. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

Latest News

Flooding on Camelia St. in New Orleans East
Flash flooding drenches parts of Jefferson, Orleans parishes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday
Drier Sunday and early next week
Storm chances stick around Saturday
New Orleans police have issued warrants for five people accused in an illegal stunt driving...
5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident