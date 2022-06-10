Two teen girls shot, dumped in far corner of N.O. East; suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man is behind bars after two young girls were found shot and dumped in a far corner of New Orleans East, according to officials from the New Orleans Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two girls from St. Tammany Parish, ages 14 and 15, were found shot and dumped near the intersection of Marques Road and Chef Menteur Highway in the Venetian Isles area of New Orleans East around 5:30 a.m. on Thurs., June 9, STPSO says. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Jordan Mitchell, 19, of Slidell, was taken into custody at his parent’s home in the French Branch area of Slidell shortly after 7 p.m. He is facing two counts of attempted murder.

CRIMETRACKER

10 people murdered in New Orleans since Monday

5 wanted on felony, rioting charges after illegal stunt driving incident

Warrants obtained for 4 in connection to shooting death of grandmother at graduation ceremony

WATCH: Facebook live captures barrage of bullets that killed one teen, injured another in Algiers

Details were limited. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.