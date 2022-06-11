BBB Accredited Business
Fight inside Orleans Justice Center leaves four people injured

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fight inside the Orleans Justice Center had left four people injured.

According to Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray, shortly after 4 p.m., a fight erupted in one of the pods at the Orleans Justice Center.

He says four residents of the pod got injured, and three of them were transferred to UMC. Two of them are listed in stable condition and the other is listed in critical condition.

The family of the resident in critical condition has been informed of their condition and is in contact with the Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is under further investigation.

