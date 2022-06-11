BBB Accredited Business
Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Illinois; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson of Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of New Mexico.

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

