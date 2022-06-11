Hannah: Mainly dry in the morning, storms increase through the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The beginning of the weekend starts dry, but storm chances increase through the day.

Most of the area will be dry through the morning, with a few coastal showers possible early Saturday. Pop-up showers in some areas are also not out of the question. Highs will climb into the low 90s with cloudy skies.

By the early afternoon and evening, showers and storms are likely to move into the region. Some could be strong, bringing heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

Storms clear out for the most part by the late evening, leading to a sunnier start to Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. By Sunday afternoon, more spotty storms are possible with highs around 94.

The beginning of the week looks drier but will be hot and muggy as highs stay near the mid-90s.

