Nicondra: Drier conditions moving in after a stormy start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw another round of wet weather late Saturday afternoon into the evening as an outflow boundary from a dying storm complex to the north rotated into some very warm and moist air. High pressure will build back across the area on Sunday allowing for dry conditions to take over once again heading into next week. Without the widespread rain and fewer clouds temperatures will be quite warm in the low to middle 90s each day. Overnight lows will be very mild only in the upper 70s and plenty of humidity holds on through the week. The high should start to retreat again towards the end of the week allowing rain chances to return to the forecast.

