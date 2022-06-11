BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Drier conditions moving in after a stormy start to the weekend

Expect a stretch of hot and dry weather as high pressure settles in over the region.
Expect a stretch of hot and dry weather as high pressure settles in over the region.(FOX 8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw another round of wet weather late Saturday afternoon into the evening as an outflow boundary from a dying storm complex to the north rotated into some very warm and moist air. High pressure will build back across the area on Sunday allowing for dry conditions to take over once again heading into next week. Without the widespread rain and fewer clouds temperatures will be quite warm in the low to middle 90s each day. Overnight lows will be very mild only in the upper 70s and plenty of humidity holds on through the week. The high should start to retreat again towards the end of the week allowing rain chances to return to the forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar
The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that...
NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, June 11
Morning weather update for Saturday, June 11
This weekend will be hot with a chance for storms in the afternoon.
Hannah: Mainly dry in the morning, storms increase through the afternoon
David's Friday evening weather forecast 6/10
David's Friday evening weather forecast 6/10
David's Friday afternoon weather forecast 6/10
David's Friday afternoon weather forecast 6/10