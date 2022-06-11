BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch
NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
carjacking
Couple returning home after midnight robbed by 3 men at gunpoint in Uptown New Orleans
Homicide on Franklin and Royal Streets
Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

Latest News

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose...
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash