Shooting in the CBD leaves one man dead Friday evening

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in the CBD Friday evening, according to NOPD.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lafayette and South Rampart Street around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

