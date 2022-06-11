Shooting in the CBD leaves one man dead Friday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in the CBD Friday evening, according to NOPD.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lafayette and South Rampart Street around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

